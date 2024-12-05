Man, woman commits suicide by jumping into well in Rajasthan's Beawar

Jaipur, Dec 5 (PTI) A man and a woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well in Beawar district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Saket Nagar area late Wednesday when Nem Singh (22) and Sunita (19) jumped into a well in an agriculture farm in Bhojpura village, they said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two were having an affair, the police said.

The bodies were taken out from the well at night and handed over to the family members after postmortem on Thursday, they added.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, they said. PTI SDA OZ OZ