Palghar, Aug 18 (PTI) A man and a woman died on Sunday after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said.

The accident took place at 5:30pm on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, the Pelhar police station official said.

"The man was riding the motorcycle while the woman was on the pillion seat. They are yet to be identified. Further probe is underway," he said.