Man, woman found dead in NRI-owned house in Punjab's Barnala

Barnala, Dec 26 (PTI) A young man and woman from Ludhiana were found dead inside a house owned by non-resident Indians in the Barnala district on Friday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Parvinder Singh (30), a resident of Machhiwara, Ludhiana, and Baljeet Kaur (25) of Jagraon, Ludhiana, police said.

They were found in the house located in Tallewal village under the Mehal Kalan area, they said.

While the woman was found lying in a bed, the man was hanging from a ceiling fan in the same room. Both were unmarried, according to police.

A police team reached the spot on receiving information.

The room was sealed, and a forensic team was called to collect evidence.

Documents found at the scene were also examined, police said.

Initial inquiry has revealed that the house belonged to non-resident Indians, and that Parvinder Singh had come to know about it through an acquaintance of the owner.

The bodies have been sent to the Barnala civil hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police said statements of family members are being recorded, and further investigation is underway.