Man, woman found dead inside hotel room in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, Sep 8 (PTI) The bodies of a young man and a woman were found in a hotel room in Kurukshetra, with police on Sunday saying they have launched investigations into the incident.

SHO, City Police, Kurukshetra, Satish Kumar said that it is suspected that the man, after murdering the woman, committed suicide by hanging himself with the ceiling fan.

He said both have been identified. While the man hailed from Muktsar, Punjab, the woman was from Ambala and currently studying in Kurukshetra University here.

The reason behind the incident was being investigated, he said.

According to the police, both reached the hotel on Friday night and locked the room. They had brought a cake with them as it was the man's birthday.

When the woman did not reach the hostel room till the afternoon on Saturday, a call was made on her mobile phone which went unanswered.

Similarly, calls by the man's parents also went unanswered. The police were informed on Saturday which traced them from the location of their mobile phones.

The SHO said that the bodies would be sent for postmortem before handing them to their families.