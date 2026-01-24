Man, woman found hanging in hotel room in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror

Jaipur, Jan 24 (PTI) A man and a woman were found hanging in a room of a hotel in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district on Saturday, police said.

The woman was about to marry another man next month, they said, adding that the incident appears to be a case of suicide.

The incident took place at the Gangaur Midway Hotel, located near Kankar Dopa village under the Behror police station area, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Indra Meena (20) and Manju Dhanka (19), both residents of Ajabpura village in Narayanpur area, they said.

According to the police, the duo had checked into the hotel on January 22. On Saturday morning, Indra's friend Naveen Mehta from Anantpura village came to meet them. When there was no response after repeated knocks, he looked inside and found both hanging, following which the police were informed.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and later handed over to the families in the evening, the police said.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.