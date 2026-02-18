Man, woman found hanging inside govt school in Rajasthan's Dungarpur; suicide suspected

Jaipur, Feb 18 (PTI) A man and a woman were found hanging from an overhead iron rod outside a classroom at a government senior secondary school in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased man has been identified as Manoj (22), a labourer and father of a girl, while the identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Police suspect that it was a case of double suicide linked to a love affair.

Manoj left home after a quarrel with his wife on February 1. His wife lodged a missing person report at the Chaurasi police station on Tuesday.

Police said some villagers spotted the bodies hanging from the overhead iron rods in the rear portion of the school on Wednesday morning and informed the authorities.

As the school opens at 10 am, no student or regular staff were present at the time.

The bodies have been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem, police said.