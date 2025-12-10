Man, woman held for attempting to rob jewellery shop in Palghar

Palghar, Dec 10 (PTI) Police have arrested a man and a woman from Nashik after they allegedly tried to commit robbery at a jewellery shop in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at the jewellery shop located at Waliv in the Vasai area of Palghar.

The shop was being managed at the time by Kalusing Kharwat. A man and a woman arrived there with a child under the pretext of purchasing a gold ring. They also requested water for the child, a police official said.

As Kharwat stepped into the inner room to fetch water, the man followed him and stabbed him multiple times on his stomach, hands and face using a knife, he said.

The man and the woman later fled. The accused could not take any jewellery with them as the victim raised an alarm and those around rushed into the shop, the police said.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 3(5)(common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police visited the spot and also examined CCTV footage of the area. They traced the suspects, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, to Nashik. The duo was arrested from the Nashik Road area there on Tuesday night, senior police inspector Pramod Badakh said.

The injured jeweller was undergoing treatment, the police added. PTI COR GK