Man, woman held for looting jewellery, cash from senior citizen's home at knifepoint

Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) A man and a woman were arrested for allegedly tying a senior citizen and looting more than Rs 7 lakh in cash and jewellery from her Vile Parle home after brandishing a knife, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Sunday, the official added.

"The accused tied up the woman with cello tape, threatened her with a knife and took jewellery worth Rs 6.8 lakh that the victim was wearing and Rs 1.5 lakh cash kept in a cupboard," the official said.

A probe by the Andheri unit of the Crime Branch zeroed in on Shweta Jayesh Ladge (35), who was held from a lodge in Versova, and Babu Anand Sindal (27) from Thane, he said.

The jewellery and cash is yet to be recovered, the official added. PTI DC BNM