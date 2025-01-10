Advertisment
National

Man, woman held for looting jewellery, cash from senior citizen's home at knifepoint

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) A man and a woman were arrested for allegedly tying a senior citizen and looting more than Rs 7 lakh in cash and jewellery from her Vile Parle home after brandishing a knife, a police official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Sunday, the official added.

"The accused tied up the woman with cello tape, threatened her with a knife and took jewellery worth Rs 6.8 lakh that the victim was wearing and Rs 1.5 lakh cash kept in a cupboard," the official said.

A probe by the Andheri unit of the Crime Branch zeroed in on Shweta Jayesh Ladge (35), who was held from a lodge in Versova, and Babu Anand Sindal (27) from Thane, he said.

Advertisment

The jewellery and cash is yet to be recovered, the official added. PTI DC BNM

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe