Man, woman injured as two groups of relatives clash in Haryana village

Kurukshetra, Aug 24 (PTI) Two persons were critically injured when a violent clash broke out between two groups over some long-standing dispute in a village here on Sunday, a police officer said.

The incident happened in Mehra village in Ladwa tehsil of Kurukshetra district, he said.

According to Ladwa Station House Officer Sunil Vats, the two groups, said to be relatives, had dispute over some matter for a long time.

On Sunday, the dispute boiled up to a point that it turned violent. Sticks, rods and even swords were used for fighting, and a young man and woman were injured in the scuffle.

While the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, Vats said, the groups vandalised vehicles in the hospital's parking lot and assaulted the injured again.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.