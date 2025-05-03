Man, woman injured in separate leopard attacks in Palghar district

Palghar, May 3 (PTI) A man and a woman were seriously injured in separate leopard attacks in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Saturday, a forest official said.

Around 8.30 am, Gulab Madhukar Vartha was attacked by a big cat when she was working in a chikoo orchard in Karanjgaon, the official said. Her screams alerted villagers, who rushed to her aid, prompting the leopard to flee.

Half an hour later, a leopard pounced on Rajya Kakadya Chimda, who was in a chilli field, in nearby Dhamangaon. The feline then ran away, leaving Chimda injured.

Both victims are being treated at Talasari Sub District Hospital, the official said.

Traps have been set to capture the leopard, and surveillance in the area has been intensified, a forest official from Talasari said.

Forest officials said that the leopard might have strayed into human settlements in search of food. PTI COR NR