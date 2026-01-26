Man, woman injured in stabbing at hotel in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) A young man and a woman were injured in a stabbing incident at a hotel in northeast Delhi's Usmanpur area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on January 24 at 8.15 pm, following which a police team rushed to the spot, they said.

On reaching, they found the victims -- a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman -- injured. They were immediately shifted to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital for initial medical assistance and were later referred to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for further treatment due to the nature of their injuries, a police officer said.

A forensic team was also called to the scene of the crime. It examined the hotel premises and surrounding area and collected relevant evidence to aid the investigation, officials said.

Police have registered a case under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the BNS.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the stabbing took place on the hotel premises, though the exact sequence of events and the circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be established, police said.

Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the hotel and nearby areas and are also questioning staff members and other persons present at the time to piece together the events, they added.