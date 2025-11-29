Man, woman set ablaze in Jaipur; hospitalised with severe burns

Jaipur, Nov 29 (PTI) A man and a woman were allegedly set on fire after splashing them with some inflammable substance in Jaipur's Maukhamapura area, police said on Saturday.

Both sustained critical burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital, they added.

"Based on preliminary investigation, a few suspects have been detained. The case appears to be linked to a relationship dispute. Statements of the victims will be recorded once their condition stabilises," a senior police officer said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday night. The victims' screams alerted the locals who managed to extinguish the flames before informing the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Khandelwal said a police team reached the spot and shifted the victims to a hospital from where they were referred to SMS Hospital for advanced treatment.

Both have suffered 60-70 per cent burns, he said, adding that a probe is on to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident. PTI AG ARB ARB