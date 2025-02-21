Man working in hospital owned by murder accused missing; father seeks thorough probe

Latur, Feb 21 (PTI) The father of a man missing since late 2023 has approached police in Latur seeking a thorough probe as he was employed in a hospital whose owner is behind bars for allegedly murdering a security guard.

In his complaint submitted to the superintendent of police and the Maharashtra home department, Popat Darade said his son Prashant (27) was an employee of Icon Super Specialty Hospital in Ambajogai and was missing since October 5, 2023.

The hospital was in the news after a security guard at the facility, Balu Dongre, died on December 12 last year, after which its owner Dr Pramod Ghuge was arrested on murder charges along with a kin.

In his complaint, Darade raised suspicion that his son may have been murdered.

He also alleged that Dr Ghuge had accused his son of stealing Rs 30 lakh from the hospital, where he was working since 2018, and fleeing.

Darade alleged Shivaji Nagar police in the district had stonewalled his efforts to get a missing person complaint registered.

Prashant is the son of Ghuge's elder sister, he said in the complaint.

"The case of my missing son should be handed over to the CID or CBI," Darade said.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police Somay Munde said he would review the complaint and take action.

Shivaji Nagar police station inspector Dilip Sagar, however, said he did not have information about Darade's complaint.