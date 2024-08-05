Man working with Pak-based smuggler held with arms consignment in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Aug 5 (PTI) The Punjab Police busted a cross-border smuggling module with the arrest of a man who allegedly worked with a Pakistan-based smuggler who sent drugs and weapons into Indian territory through drones, an official said.

Two sophisticated 9mm Glock pistols and two magazines were recovered from the possession of Rajwant Singh alias Raju, a resident of Amritsar's Attalgarh village, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said.

Yadav said the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar had received an input that Raju has recently procured a consignment of smuggled weapons and narcotics, and was on his way to deliver it to someone near Khurmanian Morh on Attari-Amritsar Road.

Acting swiftly on the input, police cordoned off the specified area and apprehended Raju and recovered a consignment of weapons during the search, he added.

Raju has been in contact with Pakistan-based smuggler Rana Dyal, who was pushing huge consignments of weapons and drugs into Indian territory through drones and other means, the officer said.

Further investigations are underway to determine the previous smuggling activities carried out by the accused, he said.

Assistant Inspector General, SSOC Amritsar, Sukhminder Singh Mann said during preliminary investigations, it was discovered that Raju has been receiving consignments of drugs and illegal weapons sent by Rana Dyal for quite some time.

The smuggled weapons were meant for sale to local buyers, he added.