'Mana Mitra' Whatsapp governance services reach 200 in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday said the state's WhatsApp-based governance platform ‘Mana Mitra’ has reached 200 services, calling it a remarkable milestone.

Launched recently, ‘Mana Mitra’ enables citizens to access official documents and government services through WhatsApp messaging platform, eliminating the need for physical visits to government offices.

“What a remarkable milestone! Mana Mitra's WhatsApp governance services have now reached 200, showcasing the power of digital governance in Andhra Pradesh,” said Lokesh in a post on X.

By making public services more accessible and efficient, this initiative enhances convenience and transparency.

By making public services more accessible and efficient, this initiative enhances convenience and transparency, he said.

The IT Minister noted that the TDP-led government will continue to expand these citizen-centric services for the common man’s benefit, calling on people to use ‘Mana Mitra’.

With ‘Mana Mitra’, which is available at the phone number 9552300009, people of the southern state can book a time slot to visit a temple, book an APSRTC bus ticket and also download documents such as birth certificate and others.