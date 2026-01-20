Management dev programme for PRI members, officials of Tripura govt at IIM Shillong

Shillong, Jan 20 (PTI) Elected members and officials of the Rural Development department of Tripura government on Tuesday began a five-day management development programme at IIM Shillong aimed at enhancing governance and service delivery in rural areas, officials said.

It is being organised by the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis at IIM Shillong to equip elected representatives and officials of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) with skills related to rural development planning, administration and implementation of welfare schemes.

Inaugurating the programme, Prof Rohit Dwivedi of IIM Shillong said, "Panchayats play a crucial role in achieving inclusive and sustainable rural development and stressed the need for transparency, accountability and participatory planning at the grassroots level." He urged the participants to make effective use of the training to ensure better implementation of government programmes and holistic development of their respective constituencies.

In a statement, the IIM said the five-day programme will cover thematic areas including planning and financial management of PRIs, social inclusion, gender equity, community participation, e-governance, conflict management, design thinking, leadership and community resource management, besides interactions with local panchayat heads and communities.

Senior officials, subject-matter experts and resource persons will conduct interactive sessions, case studies and group discussions during the programme, it added.

A total of 38 elected panchayat members and officials from different parts of Tripura are participating in the programme.

The training also reflects the state government's focus on strengthening grassroots democracy and improving rural governance, the statement added. PTI JOP RG