Management of Rajan Babu TB centre, Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital to be separated: MCD

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The management of civic-run Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis and Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital will be separated, officials said on Wednesday. The health facilities are located next to each other in Delhi's Kingsway Camp.

The decision has been taken by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) authorities citing "administrative issues", the officials said.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi approved the decision on Tuesday night, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis (RBIPMT) and the Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital (MVIDH) are located adjacent to each other in the Kingsway Camp area, and are among the oldest healthcare institutions in the city.

RBIPMT was originally started as a TB hospital in 1935 to mark the silver jubilee of King George V who had held a royal durbar in its vicinity in December 1911.

"The two medical facilities were merged in 2017, and since then issues were cropping up in their management. So, it was decided to de-merge the two institutions, as MVIDH was getting neglected," the official said.

The officials said that after separating the management of the two hospitals, more focus can be laid on the development of MVIDH, as it is needed.

"The Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital is the only infectious disease hospital in Delhi, and it needs to be properly managed," the official said, adding the decision was taken due to "administrative issues".

He said that 1,034 staffers work at the two hospitals, and 27 new employees will be brought in, after which RBIPMT will have 846 employees and MVIDH 215 employees. "Both the hospitals will continue to cooperate with each other, and will have their own labs, and there will be a common 'advanced lab'," he added. PTI KND ANB ANB