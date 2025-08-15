Manager booked after Pune pub found selling liquor on I-Day

Pune, Aug 15 (PTI) A case was registered after a pub in Pune was found “selling” liquor in the early hours of Friday, which has been declared a ‘dry day’ on account of Independence Day, police said.

An official from Yerawada police station said that they were alerted around 12.30 am that alcohol was being sold in a pub named ‘Ballr’, located in the Kalyaninagar area.

“A police team visited the spot. During inspection of the premises around 1.10 am, it was found that alcohol was indeed being sold at the pub,” the official said.

A case was then registered against pub manager Raymond D’Souza, he said, adding that police and excise officials subsequently took similar action against five to six pubs in Kalyaninagar and Bundgarden. PTI COR NR