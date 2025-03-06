Manager, supervisor of embroidery unit held for outraging modesty of woman colleague

Thane, Mar 6 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Dombivali in Thane for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman working in an embroidery unit, a police official said on Thursday.

The arrested persons are the manager and supervisor of the unit, the Manpada police station official added.

"They were held on Wednesday evening after the 36-year-old woman filed a complaint that the duo touched her inappropriately and also abused her. The two have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty and other offences," he said.