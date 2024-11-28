Manager's body found in well on premises of famous club in MP

Shajapur (MP), Nov 28 (PTI) The body of the septuagenarian manager of a famous club in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur was found in a well on its premises on Thursday morning, a police official said.

Advertisment

The deceased, identified as Dinesh Kumar Vyas (71), was the manager of Jiwaji Club, he said.

"Vyas went to the club on Wednesday but did not return home at night. The next morning, when his family members could not establish contact with him, they enquired with the club staff. A search was launched and the staffers examined the CCTV footage, in which they found him entering the club but not stepping out of it," Kotwali police station in-charge Santosh Waghela said.

The staffers finally spotted his body in a well located on the club's premises. After being informed, a police team reached the spot and sent the body for an autopsy, he said.

Advertisment

The circumstances leading to Vyas' death are not clear yet and a probe is being conducted into it, Waghela said. PTI COR MAS NP