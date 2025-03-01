Manan Kumar Mishra re-elected as BCI Chairman for 7th term

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra has been re-elected as Chairman of the Bar Council of India (BCI) for the 7th consecutive term.

A statement from Srimanto Sen, principal secretary BCI said, "The elected representatives of India's nearly 27 lakh vibrant legal fraternity have once again reaffirmed their trust in the leadership of Manan Kumar Mishra by re-electing him unopposed as the Chairman of the Bar Council of India for a historic seventh consecutive term." It said that the executive committee members will be chosen under the leadership of the chairman, who was elected unopposed.

Meanwhile, the election for the Vice Chairman is scheduled on Sunday with S Prabhakaran of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Ved Prakash Sharma of Delhi contesting for the post.

The statement said that on May 17, a national meeting of advocate representatives and members of the state Bar Councils is set to be convened in the national capital.

"This high level assembly will deliberate on pressing issues concerning the legal profession, including advocate welfare, the long-anticipated Advocate Protection Act, and various policy matters shaping the future of the bar," it said. PTI MNR VN VN