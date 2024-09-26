Manas Natioanl Park to reopen on Sept 27

Guwahati, Sept 26 (PTI) Assam's famed Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve will reopen for tourists from Friday following the end of the monsoon closure period as mandated by the government of India.

The park will be open for the public six days a week during the 2024-25 ecotourism season Chief Conservator of Forests and Manas Field Director C Ramesh said.

The park will remain closed for visitors every Wednesday throughout the season, in line with efforts to support conservation activities.

Earlier, the Park was scheduled to open for the year 2024-25 for tourists from October one but has been advanced to September 27 to coincide with the World Tourism Day.

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Barua and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief Pramod Boro will be present on the occasion at Manas National Park.

The Park will be open for tourists subject to the relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Assam Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1997.

The UNESCO World Heritage site has been closed due to the monsoon season since June 20 last, Ramesh said.

The Park is famed for royal bengal tiger, asian elephant, greater one-horned rhinoceros, clouded leopard, gangetic dolphin, red panda, golden langur, pygmy hog, assam roofed top turtle, and hispid hare and different types of flora and fauna.

A total of 450 species of birds have been identified in the park, according to official data.

As the doors of Manas National Park reopen, visitors can look forward to unforgettable experiences such as wildlife safaris, bird-watching, and exploring the pristine wilderness, Ramesh added. PTI DG DG RG