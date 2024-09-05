Manas National Park to reopen on Oct 1

Baksa (Assam), Sept 5 (PTI) Assam's famed Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve will reopen for tourists for the 2024-25 season from October 1, park director C Ramesh said on Thursday.

The UNESCO World Heritage site has remained closed since June 20 due to monsoon, Ramesh said.

The park is famed for Royal Bengal Tiger, Asian Elephant, Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros, Clouded Leopard, Gangetic Dolphin, Red Panda, Golden Langur, Pygmy Hog, Assam Roofed Top Turtle, and Hispid Hare and different types of flora and fauna.

Nearly 450 species of birds have been identified in the park, according to data.

As the doors of Manas National Park reopen, visitors can look forward to unforgettable experiences such as wildlife safaris, bird-watching, and exploring the pristine wilderness, he added.