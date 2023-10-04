Manas Ranjan Mangaraj named BJD's RS chief whip

Bhubaneswar, Oct 4 (PTI) The BJD on Wednesday appointed its MP Manas Ranjan Mangaraj as party chief whip in Rajya Sabha.

"Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, MP, Rajya Sabha is hereby appointed as chief whip of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Rajya Sabha with immediate effect," the party said in a release.

Mangaraj was sworn in as a Rajya Sabha member in July 2022 along with Sulata Deo and Sasmit Patra. Mangaraj is also the media and public relations advisor to the Odisha government and a party leader from the Chilika constituency.

Earlier, Sulata Deo was among the four women parliamentarians nominated by Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to the panel of vice-chairpersons.