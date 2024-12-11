Manastu Space hands over green propulsion system to DRDO

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Mumbai-based deep-tech start-up Manastu Space Technologies on Wednesday handed over its green propulsion technology, used to keep satellites in desired orbits, to DRDO.

Advertisment

Founders of the start-up Tushar Jadhav and Ashtesh Kumar handed over the iBooster Green Propulsion System to Defence Research and Development Organisation Chairman Satish Kamat.

Designed specifically for 100–500 kg satellites, the iBooster system facilitates critical operations such as orbit raising, station-keeping, and deorbiting.

The technology will be tested in space onboard an upcoming mission of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle by ISRO to demonstrate the system’s capabilities on a global stage.

Advertisment

The proprietary hydrogen peroxide-based fuel ensures enhanced performance, safety, and sustainability compared to conventional toxic fuels and other exorbitantly expensive alternate fuels.

This unique propulsion system offers unmatched efficiency and reliability, in supporting DRDO's satellite missions to enhance India’s defense, it said.

The four-year research was supported by DRDO's Technology Development Fund (TDF), and showcased the growing role of Indian startups in advancing national defense and space capabilities.

Advertisment

The proprietary innovations include use of hydrogen peroxide-based fuel, which is safer and eco-friendly, an optimized thruster design for efficiency and precision and a high-temperature catalyst, ensuring seamless ignition and endurance in space.

"Delivering this technology to DRDO is a proud milestone for us. It reflects our commitment to creating greener, safer, and highly efficient solutions for space exploration," Tushar Jadhav, co-founder of Manastu Space said.

Jadhav said the collaboration with DRDO highlighted the strength of innovation and collaboration in advancing India’s aerospace capabilities.

Advertisment

Founded in 2017 by Jadhav and Kumar, Manastu Space Technologies is a pioneer in sustainable space innovation.

It specializes in propulsion systems and satellite technology, the company addresses critical challenges in space safety and sustainability. PTI SKU SKU NB NB