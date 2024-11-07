Mandal Murmu joined BJP due to plight of tribals in Jharkhand: Champai Soren

Jamshedpur, Nov 7 (PTI) Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Thursday claimed that Mandal Murmu, a descendant of tribal icons Sidho-Kanhu, joined the BJP due to the plight of tribals in Santal Paraganas.

Soren, the BJP candidate from Seraikela assembly constituency, alleged that Bangladeshi infiltrators were causing hardship for local tribals, with the state government failing to act.

Murmu was one of the proposers for Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's nomination from Barhait assembly constituency in the upcoming polls.

"Do you want to know why this young man, who has been raising issues related to the tribal community, made this decision?" Soren asked, referring to Murmu’s move.

Soren went on to describe the situation in the tribal-dominated region of Bhognadih in Santal Parganas, where he said newly built houses along the roadside display flags of a particular political party.

According to Soren, most of these homes belong to infiltrators from Bangladesh who, he claimed, were using political influence to seize tribal lands, disrupt the community's social fabric, and show disrespect towards tribal women.

"These flags are a warning to others not to clash with these 'sons of soil' of a particular party," Soren said, emphasising the growing influence of these infiltrators in the region.

"Our ancestors fought to protect our land, daughters, and livelihoods from the British, but now it’s under the control of these infiltrators," he added.

There are dozens of villages, such as Jikrahatti, Malpaharia, Talwadanga, and Kitazhor, where tribals can barely be found. Their homes, land and fields have been taken over by infiltrators, Soren added.

He also criticised the Jharkhand government, which he accused of filing false affidavits in the High Court to deny the existence of the issue.

When the High Court ordered the formation of a fact-finding committee, the state government appealed to the Supreme Court, which Soren said showed that the government was more concerned about protecting infiltrators than addressing tribal concerns.

Soren also criticised the Congress for being anti-tribal and anti-Jharkhand, accusing them of crushing the Jharkhand movement. He reminded people of the Congress’s role in removing the “Tribal Religion Code” from the 1961 census.

"So what can we expect from their allies?" he asked, lamenting the current state of governance in Jharkhand.

Soren claimed Murmu has been receiving threats and posters were put up in several places against him ever since he joined the BJP.

Soren said countdown for the farewell of the anti-tribal government from Jharkhand has begun. "Just two more weeks," Soren signed off. PTI BS MNB