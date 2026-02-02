Mandal Revenue Inspector in ACB net for taking bribe in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 2 (PTI) A Mandal Revenue Inspector in Nalgonda district was on Monday caught red-handed by the ACB while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000.

The accused officer was caught on the premises of MRO office, Gurrampode mandal, when he demanded and accepted the bribe from the complainant "to process and forward the complainant's application and relevant file to the Tahsildar for restoration of deleted land details from the online 1-B Register," an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) release said here.

The bribe amount of Rs 20,000 was recovered from the possession of the accused officer, who had performed his public duty "improperly and dishonestly" to obtain undue advantage, it said.

The case is under investigation. PTI VVK VVK KH