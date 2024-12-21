Mandala puja: TDB to restrict virtual, spot bookings to manage crowd

Sabarimala (Kerala), Dec 21 (PTI) The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Saturday decided to restrict the virtual and spot bookings at the Lord Ayyappa temple here on December 25 and 26 as part of crowd management initiatives in connection with the annual mandala puja festival.

The apex temple body said that the number of pilgrims would be capped at 50,000 and 60,000 on December 25 and 26 respectively.

The spot booking would be limited to 5,000 each on both these days, it said.

"As many as 50,000 pilgrims will be allowed to offer darshan on December 25, the day when the thanka anki procession reaches the Sabarimala sannidhanam (temple complex)," the TDB said.

On December 26, the day of the auspicious mandala puja, 60,000 pilgrims would be permitted at the hill temple to offer prayers, it said.

The restriction is part of managing the possible heavy rush on the festival days, the TDB management added. PTI LGK KH