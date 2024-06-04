Mandate befitting reply to BJP's ‘abki baar 400 paar’: Jharkhand INDIA bloc leaders

Ranchi, Jun 4 (PTI) INDIA bloc partners in Jharkhand on Tuesday asserted that people have given a befitting reply to BJP’s slogan of ‘abki baar 400 paar’, even as NDA leaders claimed the mandate was against corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics in the country.
The BJP was leading in eight Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, with its ally AJSU Party leading in one, suggesting a potential loss of at least three seats for the saffron party in the state. In the 2019 polls, the BJP had won 11 seats and its ally AJSU Party had secured one.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren said the people’s verdict is against the NDA government, particularly the BJP.
“I respect this mandate. The BJP could not even reach the majority mark, which had claimed to win 400 seats in the country. People have given them a befitting reply,” he said.
“Due to the people’s support, we won all the reserved seats and gave a good fight in other seats, too,” the CM said.
The result will reflect in the performance of the INDIA bloc in the coming days in Jharkhand, he said.
“We are grateful to you for the trust you have shown in us by electing 5 MPs and 1 MLA from the INDIA bloc. The way you all have blessed the alliance candidates by ignoring the false allegations, rumour-mongering propaganda machinery and all the conspiracies, is important for us,” Soren wrote on X.
Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said they were able to convince people that democracy and the Constitution are in danger under the Narendra Modi regime.
“The party, which used to make claims of winning 400 seats, could not cross even 300 seats. It is a big victory for us. People showed faith in Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc,” he said.
JMM general secretary and central spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya added: “The BJP tried to create division in society and differences among original inhabitants and tribal community... I would like to tell the BJP that we will demolish your dictatorial attitude in the 2024 assembly polls in Jharkhand.” Meanwhile, Jharkhand BJP leaders claimed that people of the country are with PM Modi and his vision.
Senior BJP leader Amar Kumar Bauri, also the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, said, “The mandate is against the corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics in the country.” He said despite the Congress and its allies “trying to set a wrong narrative of the Constitution being in danger”, they could not stop the BJP from forming government at the Centre. PTI NAM SAN RBT