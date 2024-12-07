Mandaviya admires people for Nagaland's natural beauty, cultural heritage

Kohima, Dec 7 (PTI) Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh L Mandaviya expressed his deep admiration for the people of Nagaland for the state’s unparalleled natural beauty and cultural heritage.

He was speaking during an interactive meeting with officials from the departments of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, as well as representatives from sports associations at Indira Gandhi Stadium here Saturday.

The Union Minister arrived Nagaland on Saturday for a two-day official visit to be part of the ongoing 25th Hornbill Festival.

“Nagaland, known as the ‘Land of Festivals,’ celebrates its unique traditions with pride, reflecting the rich diversity and unity of its people,” he said while emphasizing that the people of the state are not only the custodians of ancient traditions but also pioneers in building a progressive and inclusive India.

He also shared his excitement to witness the vibrant cultural celebration on Sunday.

“From the rhythmic beats of the Naga warriors to the intricate handloom work and the delicious local cuisine, the festival is a testament to India's cultural diversity. It exemplifies the strength of our unity in diversity, reinforcing the importance of preserving our shared heritage," the minister stated.

Touching on India’s transformative journey in sports, Mandaviya credited the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the country's remarkable rise as a global sports contender.

Over the past decade, India has evolved from being a mere participant to a serious competitor on the world stage, excelling in the Olympics, Paralympics, and international tournaments, he said.

This transformation, the minister said, is the result of strategic planning, grassroots engagement, and unwavering dedication to excellence.

Mandaviya pointed out the government's proactive approach to reshaping the sports ecosystem through initiatives such as the Khelo India Program, launched in 2018 to promote grassroots sports and identify young talent and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), initiated in 2014 to provide funding to elite athletes with the potential to win Olympic medals.

These initiatives have helped elevate India's sporting infrastructure, enhance performance, and provide athletes with world-class facilities and resources, he said.

Stressing the importance of inclusivity, especially in women's sports, Mandaviya said the ASMITA Khelo India Women’s League was lauded as a key initiative for advancing gender equality and encouraging female athletes to excel.

During the meeting, the Advisor to Chief Minister and Secretary General of the Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA), Abu Metha touched on the state's rapid progress in sports despite being a latecomer in the field. PTI NBS NBS NN