Mandaviya inaugurates 2-day Swasthya Chintan Shivir in Dehradun

Dehradun, Jul 14 (PTI) Swasthya Chintan Shivir, a national meeting, enables sharing of insights, best practices and suggestions from various states to enrich policies aimed at designing schemes for largest beneficiary welfare, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

Mandaviya inaugurated a two-day Swasthya Chintan Shivir - the 15th Conference of Central Council of Health and Family Welfare - in Dehradun on Friday.

He was joined by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, Union Ministers of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar and SP Singh Baghel, and Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

Health Ministers including Dhan Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand),Rajini Vidadala (Andhra Pradesh), Alo Libang (Arunachal Pradesh), Keshab Mahanta (Assam), Rushikesh Patel (Gujarat), Banna Gupta (Jharkhand), Dinesh Gundu Rao (Karnataka), Sapam Ranjan Singh (Manipur), Dr. R. Lalthyangliana (Mizoram), Thiru Ma. Subramanian (Tamil Nadu) are participating in the brainstorming conclave.

TS Singh Deo (Deputy Chief Minister, and Health Minister, Chhatisgarh), Brajesh Pathak (Deputy Chief Minister, and Health Minister, Uttar Pradesh), BS Pant (Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Sikkim), Shri Vishwas Sarang (State Medical Education Minister, Madhya Pradesh), K Lakshmi Narayanan (Minister of Public Works, Puducherry) are also participating in the event.

In his inaugural address, Mandaviya underlined the focus of the deliberative forum, as he said, "This Chintan Shivir can provide us with an opportunity to deep dive into different issues of health sector." He spoke on the future of healthcare in India. "In this Amrit Kaal, let us take 'prerna' (inspiration) from our own knowledge, and develop our own health model. We should resolve to remove burden of diseases such as leprosy, TB, sickle Cell anaemia etc., from various states, and saturate states with PM-JAY cards." The Union Health Minister further encouraged participants to share their ideas so that best results can be derived from Swasthya Chintan Shivir, and hoped that the two-day event will deliver outcomes that will go a long way in providing healthcare solutions to the nation.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami welcomed everyone to Uttarakhand, and expressed confidence that the deliberations will help provide definite focus to speedy implementation of government's health policies.

At the event, he praised Atal Ayushman Yojana which is providing health security to poor and needy sections of the country. "E-sanjeevani has contributed in a big way to expanding the scope of health services through use of technology," he stated.

He also spoke of the role of "One Earth, One Health" framework, and said, "This framework guides us forward in our collaborated effort to achieve shared goals." Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan gave an overview of the sessions for the next two days which will cover various facets of healthcare in India today.

Various books including compendium of Best Practices, Ayushman Bharat, Health and Wellness Centres- Success Stories from the Field, Research to Action-The Insights and Policy implications, and Recommendations for medical rehabilitation of persons injured after an earthquake were released at the inaugural event. PTI PLB CK