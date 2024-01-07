Mandaviya inaugurates health food street in MP's Ujjain

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday in Ujjain inaugurated a health food street and said that in the coming days, every city will have its own food street to ensure that healthy food reaches to all across the nation.

Advertisment

The Minister inaugurated the country's first 'Healthy and Hygienic Food Street', 'Prasadam', at Neelkanth Van, Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Prasadam will connect people in every corner of the country with pure and safe local and traditional food, Mandaviya said.

Spread over an area of 939 square metres with a total number of 19 shops, 'Prasadam' offers convenient and culturally rich dining options for the 1-1.5 lakh devotees who visit the Mahakaleshwar Temple daily, the statement said.

Advertisment

The food street is designed to provide various facilities including a kids' play area, drinking water facility, CCTV surveillance, parking, public conveniences and seating spaces.

In addition to enhancing Ujjain's tourism appeal and preserving its culinary traditions, 'Prasadam' will also contribute to economic growth and community engagement, an official statement said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, State and Minister of State for Public Health and Family Welfare Narendra Shivaji Patel attended the inauguration.

Advertisment

Mandaviya said "to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat, it is imperative that the citizens of the nation must be healthy." He further elaborated, "Apart from substantive health infrastructure, healthy food that is hygienic forms a necessary component for good health for a citizen. In the coming days, every city will have its own food street ensuring healthy food reaches all across the nation." The Union Health Minister launched the official website for the 'Healthy and Hygienic Food Street' initiative. He further unveiled a brochure outlining the Standard Operating Procedure for Healthy and Hygienic Food Streets.

Mandaviya and Manoj Yadav jointly inaugurated 17 civil works encompassing two Public Health Unit blocks, 54 Chief Minister Sanjeevni Health Clinics and three Integrated Public Health Labs, Emergency Covid response package including 30 beds and wards three Community Health Centres and eight Primary Health Care Centres, a health ministry statement said.

Additionally, the Union Health Minister and the Chief Minister also jointly launched the Mannhit app which is an initiative facilitating screening for mental health, it said.

Under the National Health Mission, Digital Bhoomi Pujan was completed and various projects were inaugurated. PTI PLB VN VN