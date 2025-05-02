Mandaviya pledges support for Arunachal youth through sports, labour reforms

Itanagar, May 2 (PTI) Union Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya on Friday called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik at Raj Bhavan here and pledged support for the youth of the state through targeted initiatives in sports and labour development, an official statement said.

During the meeting, they engaged in a constructive dialogue focused on youth empowerment, sports infrastructure, and labour-related challenges in the state, it said.

The governor highlighted Arunachal Pradesh's emergence as a rising hub of sporting excellence and dynamic youth energy.

“Our youth are full of energy, talent, and determination. Their natural agility, stamina, and discipline, especially among our tribal communities, have led to remarkable achievements in boxing, martial arts (taekwondo, wushu), and athletics at both national and international levels,” Parnaik stated.

He stressed the need for improved facilities to help young athletes reach their full potential and called for the establishment of multi-disciplinary stadiums in urban centres, as well as football and volleyball grounds and archery facilities in remote villages where raw talent often goes unrecognised due to a lack of access.

Mandaviya, the minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, said they deliberated on strategies to boost sports development and enhance youth participation across the state.

"Met with Hon’ble Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. Gen. (Retd) Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik ji and discussed the growth & development of the Northeast region. Deliberated on strategies to boost sports development and enhance youth participation across the state," the minister said on X.

The governor also highlighted the accomplishments of the state’s women in adventure sports, noting that five female mountaineers -Tine Mena, Anshu Jamsenpa, Muri Linngi, Tashi Yangjom, and Kabak Yano, have scaled Mount Everest.

“These women are icons for the youth of Arunachal and the nation. They deserve sustained support to continue inspiring others,” he added.

On the labour front, Parnaik acknowledged the state's evolving workforce landscape.

“Traditional occupations still sustain rural livelihoods, but there is an increasing need for formalisation, skill development, and job creation,” he said, urging the minister to implement inclusive policies, and invest in human capital, and infrastructure to fully unlock the workforce's potential.

State Labour & Employment Minister Nyato Dukam also attended the meeting. PTI UPL BDC