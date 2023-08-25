Mandaviya reviews health services in Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 25 (PTI) Hailing the Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centre as comprehensive primary healthcare services to people near their homes, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that 800 sub-centres have been approved in West Bengal.

He also said that two Urban Community Health Centres were approved at the cost of Rs 10 crore, besides 37 new urban PHCs at Rs 27.75 crore. The 800 sub-centres were built for Rs 288.72 crore.

The minister reviewed the Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centres, National TB Elimination Program and the status of funds released under the National Health Mission (NHM), Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), Telemedicine Services, Medical Education, and Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Program.

“We are committed to providing quality healthcare services to all citizens of West Bengal. The government of India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is committed to providing quality healthcare services to all citizens of the state. The state should implement Ayushman Bharat at the ground level to benefit the people of West Bengal. We are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the health services in the state are of the highest quality," he said.

Mandaviya said that meetings are held with the state government keeping in mind that several people fall ill in the Monsoon due to Malaria, Dengue and other vector-borne diseases. PTI SCH NN