Mandaviya seeks youth's participation in achieving vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

Raipur, Nov 13 (PTI) Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said the youth always rendered their services in times of crises for the welfare of the country, and emphasized their role in achieving the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Advertisment

He was addressing a 'Maati Ke Veer Padyatra' function before the foot march was rolled out in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh. The event was held as part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to mark the celebrations for the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda on November 15.

"Youth have to excel in whatever field they are interested in, whether it is sports or art and culture. The youth have to live for the country and contribute to its development. They have to contribute in realising the dream of developed India," the Sports and Youth Affairs Minister said.

The padyatra (foot march) has been organised by My Bharat volunteers of 150 colleges on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda on November 15, he said.

Advertisment

The MY Bharat platform was launched by his ministry with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to involve the youth in nation-building. So far, about 1.5 crore youths have enrolled themselves on this platform, he said.

Highlighting the importance of the MY Bharat platform, the Union minister said, MY Bharat will become a single window system for the youth, where the youth will be able to fulfil their aspirations and contribute in building a developed India.

"Whenever there was a need, youth have helped. Youth fought for the country's independence and contributed during COVID-19 crises. Without thinking about their safety, youth delivered food, medicines, masks to the needy during the pandemic and made an unforgettable contribution in vaccination," he said.

Advertisment

He emphasized the role of the youth in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047.

Service is in our culture and we have to discharge our duty towards the nation, he added.

On the occasion, Mandaviya announced construction of a fully-equipped stadium to expand sports facilities in Jashpur, and said when India hosts the Olympic Games in 2036 and if a player from Jashpur plays in it, he will be very proud.

Advertisment

In his address, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said tribal culture is the original source of Sanatan culture and whenever there has been an attack on it, tribals have retaliated.

The contribution of tribals in the struggle for the country's independence is incomparable. Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Shaheed Veeranarayan Singh, Veer Gundadhur are symbols of tribal struggle, he said.

There was a time when the tribal society was a developed one but during the period of slavery it lagged behind and became a victim of oppression and exploitation. Now, this society is moving towards regaining its glory, he added.

Advertisment

After the function, 'Maati Ke Veer' foot march was rolled out from Bala Chhapar village. The foot march will cover a distance of eight km before concluding at Ranjeeta Stadium here. Mandaviya, Sai and state ministers took part in the foot march which was attended by around 10,000 volunteers of MY Bharat. PTI TKP NP