Mandaviya visits Meghalaya's aspirational Ri-Bhoi district

Nongpoh, Oct 15 (PTI) Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday visited Ri-Bhoi, one of Meghalaya's aspirational districts, where he interacted with ASHA workers and beneficiaries of health schemes.

Mandaviya, the health and family welfare minister, held a review meeting here on the aspirational programme, an initiative that aims at quickly and effectively transforming most under-developed districts across the country.

On the last day of his two-day Meghalaya tour, the union minister visited a health and wellness centre at Umsaw Nongkharai, where he interacted with accredited social health activists (ASHAs) and beneficiaries of the health smart card initiative, a collaborative effort between the state and central governments.

He was accompanied by state health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh and senior district officials.

A review meeting took place on the aspirational programme in the Ri-Bhoi deputy commissioner's office at Nongpoh, an official said.

Lyngdoh highlighted the purpose of Mandaviya's visit during the meeting.

She underlined that the union health minister inaugurated a regional cancer centre and additional facilities at the NEIGRIHMS Hospital in Shillong.

Lyngdoh also emphasised that Mandaviya's focus was "on the importance of transitioning the aspirational district to an inspirational one by eradicating poverty and ensuring advance comprehensive development for the well-being of the state's people and the nation as a whole".

National Health Mission, Meghalaya Director Ramkumar S apprised the union minister of the ongoing healthcare services available at the Umsaw Nongkharai sub-centre.

He also gave an overview of the digital interventions that have been incorporated in the state for improved data entry and analysis.

The mission director also informed Mandaviya about the state's success in tapping solar energy to provide power to the health centres. PTI JOP BDC