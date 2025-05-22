Mandoli Jail turns green: Inmates harvest organic produce under 'Sashakt Krishi' project

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) In a bid to cut jail expenses, promote sustainability and impart vocational skills, around 1.5 acres of unused land inside Mandoli Jail has been transformed into a thriving agricultural zone under the ‘Sashakt Krishi’ project.

The inmates have already harvested over 310 kilograms of organic fruits and vegetables for internal consumption.

The project, launched in jail number 13 of Mandoli complex, is currently in its first phase and employs 25 inmates, who have been selected based on physical fitness, willingness and good conduct.

The initiative aims to engage prisoners in productive, skill-based activity while also reducing the facility’s dependence on external food procurement.

"Seasonal and regionally appropriate crops were chosen in consultation with horticulture experts and the Agricultural Department," said a senior jail official, adding that vegetables like bottle gourd, cucumber, okra (lady finger), bitter melon and fruits such as custard apple, muskmelon and banana are being grown.

Herbs like mint, coriander and green chili — commonly used in jail kitchens — have also been cultivated. The official said that farming efforts have already made a visible impact.

“About 150 kg of kitchen waste has been converted into compost and used in cultivation. This initiative not only cuts costs but also supports sustainable waste management,” he added.

In the upcoming second phase, authorities plan to expand cultivation by 30 to 40 per cent and introduce vermicomposting (a natural process whereby earthworms convert waste material with rigid structures into compost) using red worms. There are also plans to plant more fruit-bearing trees, including guava, lemon and mango.

A vocational training component in horticulture in partnership with the Skill India Mission will also be integrated to enhance post-release employability of inmates.

The third phase will focus on converting jail number 13 into a model unit for ‘green jail’ practices. The plans include developing a ‘Krishi Van’ or green belt within unused jail yards and setting up an inmate-run nursery for plant saplings, which could potentially be sold to the public.

“We aim to replicate this model in other units of Mandoli Jail, with trained inmates from jail number 13 acting as facilitators,” the official added.

The project also had a positive psychological effect on inmates, with officials noting improved mood, better sleep and reduced stress among participants.

“Word is spreading and more inmates are expressing interest in joining the initiative,” he said.

Besides supplementing jail meals and enhancing nutritional value, the project has added aesthetic value to the jail environment, the official said.

The initiative was conceptualised and implemented by Jail Number 13 Superintendent Ashish Kumar under Director General (Prison) Satish Golccha's guidance. PTI SSJ AS AS