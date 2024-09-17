Mandsaur stone-pelting: 12 held, DJ systems seized

Mandsaur (MP), Sep 17 (PTI) Police nabbed 12 persons, including DJ operators, in connection with the alleged stone pelting during an Eid-e-Milad procession in Mandsaur city and violation of conditions the day before, an officer said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand told PTI that two FIRs for hurling stones and violating conditions related to the procession have been registered.

"In connection with the FIRs, 12 persons have been rounded up. Among them, six are DJ operators. DJ systems of these people were also seized," he said, adding that more people will be identified after analysing the footage of the procession captured on CCTV cameras.

He also warned of strict action against those spreading misinformation on social media over the incident.

Anand said the number of CCTV cameras was increased and security beefed up for Ganesh festival processions.

On Monday, police tightened security after a man turned up at Kotwali police station and claimed he was injured after he was attacked with sticks during the procession where stones were hurled.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Following the alleged incident, State BJP spokesman and former Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia had claimed the situation turned tense due to the hurling of stones when the procession was nearing Nehru Bus Stand. PTI ADU NSK