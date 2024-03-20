Mandu MLA joining Congress won't have any impact: BJP

Ranchi, Mar 20 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday claimed that its MLA from Mandu in Jharkhand Jai Prakash Bhai Patel joining the Congress would have no impact in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Calling the Congress a "sinking ship", state BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said his party has a cadre-based orgranisation and it doesn't matter who comes and goes.

"The BJP gave JP Patel a lot of respect and even made him the whip. He had a very bright future in the BJP. But, when he wished to join a sinking ship to sink his political career what can we do? We extend him best wishes," Shahdeo said.

Patel is a three-time MLA from the Mandu assembly seat, which is a part of the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency. Earlier, he had been an MLA of the JMM.

He joined the Congress in New Delhi in the presence of AICC in-charge for Jharkhand Ghulam Ahmad Mir, state president Rajesh Thakur, state minister Alamgir Alam and the party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera.

The JMM welcomed Patel's decision to join the Congress.

JMM MLA Sudivya Kumar said, "I have worked with Patel. He is like my younger brother. The decision he took is good. I wish for his bright future." The Congress is considering Patel as its candidate for the Hazaribagh seats, party sources said. PTI SAN SAN SOM