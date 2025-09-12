Mandya Additional SP transferred after communal flare-up in Maddur

Bengaluru, Sep 12 (PTI) The Karnataka government transferred Thimmaiah, Additional Superintendent of Police of Mandya, police sources said on Friday.

The transfer is seen as a fallout of the communal flare-up in Maddur. Stones were pelted at Ganesha immersion procession on Sunday (September 7) and this flared up communal tension. Police arrested 22 people while hunt is on for seven others.

The BJP picked up the matter and staged a massive demonstration on Wednesday and Thursday in Maddur town. In this backdrop the Additional SP was transferred.

Speaking to reporters here Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said the department found some lapses and initiated action accordingly. He also blamed the BJP for politicising the issue.

“We have been saying from the beginning not to politicise the issue. Leave it to the police to arrest and take legal action against those who pelted stones, irrespective of their faith,” he said.

The Minister said, “I don’t know what the BJP leaders will achieve by going there and delivering provocative speeches to instigate people. What is conspicuous is that they are doing it for politics.” Asking whether the BJP wants to turn Maddur like coastal Karnataka, especially Dakshina Kannada, Parameshwara said the state government will not let it happen. PTI GMS GMS ADB