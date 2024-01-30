Mandya flag row: Panchayat official suspended, CM says Godse's 'descendants' are disturbing peace

Bengaluru/Mandya, Jan 30 (PTI) A panchayat official has been suspended in connection with the flag controversy in a Mandya village, even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed "Godse's descendants" for disturbing peace in the state.

Tension had earlier gripped the Keragodu village over the removal of a "Hanuman Dhwaja," but normalcy has been restored, officials said on Tuesday.

As Mandya witnessed a massive demonstration by the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday to protest against the removal of the saffron flag with a portrait of Lord Hanuman from a 108 ft. tall flagpole, the CM alleged the opposition's agitation was aimed at gaining political mileage.

"There are people amongst us who worship (Nathuram) Godse though they speak about Mahatma Gandhi as well," he told reporters after paying homage to Gandhi on his death anniversary in Bengaluru.

When asked about the tense situation in Mandya, Siddaramaiah said attempts are being made to disturb peace.

"Those disturbing peace are the descendants of Godse," he said in an apparent reference to Gandhi's killer.

"People should live with love and trust for peace in the society. No one should try to inflame communal passions," the chief minister said.

Siddaramaiah reiterated that the Keragodu Panchayat had granted permission to hoist tricolour or Karnataka flag only and not any religious or political flag.

"Why did they (organisers of the event in Keragodu who hoisted a saffron flag) go against their own written submission for permission to conduct the event. It was done to gain political mileage and create unrest in society," he alleged.

The authorities later replaced the "Hanuman Dhwaja" with the national flag.

Meanwhile, Mandya Zila Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Tanveer Asif suspended the Panchayat Development Officer of Keragodu village on Monday.

In the order, he said permission was granted only to hoist the Indian tricolour in the village. However, the PDO not only gave an opportunity to the people to hoist the Hanuman flag, but also did not take steps to remove it, it said.

It was only on January 28, that the Panchayat Sub-divisional Officer along with Tehsildar and police officers removed the flag, which created a law and order problem for which the PDO was held accountable Meanwhile, some Congress workers distributed tricolour flags at every house in the village and asked people to be committed to the country.

In a related development, the Keragodu police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against those who had allegedly hoisted the Hanuman flag on the flagpole constructed by Sri Gaurishankar Trust in the village.

Many individuals have been booked under section 143 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (deterring public servant from discharging duties) and 149 (vicarious liability of members of the unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. PTI GMS GMS KH SA