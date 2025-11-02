Mandya: Three girls drown in a canal, one feared missing

Mandya (Karnataka), Nov 2 (PTI) Police on Sunday said they recovered the bodies of three girls who drowned in a canal, while another is feared missing in Srirangapatna taluk.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening at Mandyadakoppalu village, and the deceased were aged between 13 and 14 years, police said.

According to officials, they were students of an Islamic seminary in Mysuru.

A group of 15 people, mostly students and a teacher, had come on a visit when six of them, including the teacher, were swept away by strong currents. Two of them, including the teacher, were later rescued.

"The bodies of three girls were recovered after an extensive search operation by rescue teams and residents. One girl is still missing," police said.

Rescue teams continue to search for the missing girl, they added. PTI KSU SSK