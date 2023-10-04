Maneater mauls to death one in Uttarakhand's Pauri

Kotdwar (U'khand), Oct 4 (PTI) A 44-year-old woman who had gone to the fields to collect fodder for her cattle was mauled to death by a suspected maneater in the Nainidanda block of Uttarakhand's Pauri district, an official said on Wednesday.

Bigar Devi was attacked by the maneater when she was cutting grass in her field on Tuesday, Divisional Forest Officer (Garhwal) Swapnil Anirudh told PTI.

Her family members and villagers realised something was wrong when the woman did not return till late in the evening.

They started searching for her and found the woman's bloodsoaked clothes before discovering the half-eaten body from a forest near the village around 11 pm, Anirudh said.

It is still not clear whether she was killed by a leopard or a tiger because their method of attacking and eating prey is similar, he said.

Patrolling in the area has been intensified and drones are being used to maintain vigil, he added. PTI COR ALM SZM