Maneka Gandhi advocates nationwide ban on firecrackers to check air pollution

Bhubaneswar, Jan 4 (PTI) Former union minister Maneka Gandhi on Sunday advocated a nationwide ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the country to check air pollution.

Speaking to media persons here on the sidelines of an event, Gandhi said the prime reason behind the air pollution in New Delhi has been the bursting of firecrackers.

"If you will burst firecrackers worth Rs 800 crore in two nights, then what will happen to the air? There should be a nationwide ban on firecrackers," she said.

Those who burst firecrackers should be branded as "anti-national" because everyone is suffering from their activities.

Instead of expecting everything from the government, people should also initiate a movement to check air pollution, she said.

Commenting on cow smuggling, Gandhi said, "Lakhs of cows are being smuggled from Odisha and Bihar to Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. It is our responsibility to stop it. Not a single cow should go to a slaughterhouse." Criticising the BJP-led central government, she said, "When the BJP came to power, I was hopeful that it would stop beef export because it was there in their manifesto. But, unfortunately, it has not yet stopped. We cannot allow things to happen just for the sake of employment." On the Supreme Court's recent order on stray dogs, the animal rights activist said, "I feel very sad because the apex court is meant to be the last institution we respect and if they lose the respect of the people, we hurt ourselves."