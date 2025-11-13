Maneka Gandhi calls SC’s order on stray animals 'impractical'

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Animal rights activist and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi on Thursday described the Supreme Court’s directive on removing stray animals and lodging them at shelter homes as "impractical", and said compassion should guide India’s approach towards animals.

The Supreme Court last week took note of the "alarming rise" in dog bite incidents in institutional areas like educational centres, hospitals, bus stands and railway stations, and directed the authorities to move such canines to designated shelters.

The apex court also ordered the authorities, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), to ensure the removal of stray animals and cattle from highways and expressways.

"The Supreme Court says remove the dog, remove the cat, remove the monkey, put it in a shelter, sterilise it, but no one can actually do this...it is impractical," Gandhi said, responding to questions at an event in New Delhi.

She also questioned the lack of coordination among civic bodies, adding that compassion, not control, should guide India’s approach to animals.

The former parliamentarian urged the authorities and citizens to focus on community responsibility and humane care.

Gandhi was speaking at the launch of CineKind, a new initiative introduced by the Film Federation of India (FFI) in collaboration with her organisation, People for Animals (PFA), to honour kindness and humane storytelling in cinema.

The awards aim to encourage filmmakers to portray empathy toward animals and nature as a form of strength rather than weakness.

"India's culture is, to a large extent, defined by films, and to get them on board to make compassion look strong is very important," she said. "If you’re compassionate, you’re a strong person. It’s only people who are weak who are cruel." Gandhi, who has championed animal welfare laws for decades, recalled the time when animals used in films suffered greatly due to a lack of regulations.

"There was a time when cows, horses, and tigers used in movies would die during filming. Tigers were sedated, their teeth and claws pulled out," she said.

"The Animal Welfare Board of India later worked with filmmakers to establish strict norms. Now, it’s time for self-regulation and renewed commitment." FFI president Firdausul Hasan said films have the power to influence public attitudes and promote humane values.

"Films have unmatched reach. They stir emotions, challenge beliefs and spark change. With CineKind, we are saying that kindness should be as celebrated on screen as any action or drama," he said. PTI UZM UZM APL APL