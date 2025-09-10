Manesar Mayor's husband meets Gurugram Police Commissioner, demands withdrawal of case

Gurugram, Sep 10 (PTI) Rakesh Yadav, the husband of Manesar Mayor Inderjeet Kaur, on Wednesday said he met the Gurugram Police Commissioner and demanded that his name and that of other councillors be removed from the FIR registered in connection with an attack on a team of DTP enforcement and police that had gone to demolish illegal warehouses in Kankrola village.

On Tuesday, three people were arrested in connection with the Monday incident in which an excavator driver suffered serious head injuries, while several policemen were forced to flee.

After meeting police commissioner Vikas Arora, Rakesh Yadav, who was accompanied by his associates, told reporters that the officer assured them that the case would be investigated impartially.

"This FIR has been registered out of political animosity. Some people want to tarnish my image. This is the reason why the police hastily registered a case against me and the councillors even though they have nothing to do with this incident," Yadav alleged.

It was not clear whether Yadav had been asked to join the investigation in the case, as repeated calls to senior police officers went unanswered.

According to the police, a team of District Town Planner Enforcement under Amit Madholia had on Monday gone to Kankrola village in Manesar to demolish illegal warehouses built over an area of 6.8 acres.

As the team started demolition, several villagers arrived there and confronted the authorities. Soon, a mob attacked the JCB with stones and bricks and seriously injured the driver, police said.

An FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station against around 50 people, including Rakesh Yadav -- the husband of the Mayor of Manesar Municipal Corporation.

In July, the Mayor had accused Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh of harassing her family members, days after her husband was booked in an assault case.

At a panchayat in Hayatpur village, she burst into tears while alleging that her husband had been falsely implicated in the case and the police were acting under pressure from the minister. A video of the mayor crying in the panchayat had appeared on social media. PTI CORR RT RT RT