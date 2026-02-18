Mangaluru: 42-year-old rowdy-sheeter arrested after nearly 9 years on run

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Feb 18 (PTI) Police on Wednesday said they arrested a 42-year-old alleged rowdy-sheeter who had been absconding for nearly nine years and was wanted in multiple serious criminal cases across Mangaluru and Udupi.

Addressing a press conference, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said the accused, Sajwan Hussain of Haleangady, is allegedly involved in about 21 cases registered with the Mangaluru City police and several stations in Udupi.

The cases include two murders, four attempted murders, a gang rape, five robberies, kidnapping, extortion, assault on police personnel, theft, chain-snatching, assault inside prison, unlawful assembly, rioting, criminal intimidation, and conspiracy and preparation for robbery.

Police said Hussain had evaded arrest for several years despite multiple court-issued warrants.

Authorities added that he was convicted by the High Court on February 28, 2020, in connection with a 2008 kidnapping, robbery, and murder case registered at Mulki police station and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

In another 2008 robbery case registered at Karkala police station, he received a three-year prison term from a trial court.

Police said 13 cases against Hussain are currently pending trial, with arrest warrants active, while in five other cases, courts have declared him a long-pending accused.

