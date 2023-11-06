Mangaluru airport begins installation of runway centreline lights

Mangaluru, Nov 6 (PTI) Mangaluru International Airport has begun installing runway centreline lights to improve the visibility of the 2,450-metre-long runway.

The runway centreline lights, which are inset lights, will complement the runway edge lights and runway threshold lights that are already functional as a visual aid for pilots.

The airport had made a provision for the installation of runway centreline lights during the runway recarpeting process and the installation work is scheduled to be completed by March 2024, a release from Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here said on Monday.

A total of 160 centreline lights will be installed with redundancy provision. Cable ducts are being constructed on either side of the runway simultaneously to connect the centreline lights to the main and standby circuits, which will act as a failsafe for smooth aircraft operations.

It is part of the constant endeavour of MIA to prioritise safety of aircraft operations and the teams work diligently towards this end, the release said.

The airport has availed NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) for the duration of the project and the work will be carried out during this notified period to avoid disrupting regular flight operations.