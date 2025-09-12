Mangaluru Airport unveils granite statue of Yakshagana performer

Mangaluru, Sep 12 (PTI) Mangaluru International Airport on Friday unveiled a 10.25-foot granite statue of a Yakshagana performer at its departure area, adding a new cultural landmark to its premises.

The installation is part of the airport’s ongoing initiative to showcase the heritage of coastal Karnataka.

Mounted on a three-foot pedestal, the four-tonne statue depicts a youthful Yakshagana performer with a serene expression, paying tribute to the region’s centuries-old folk theatre tradition, known for its elaborate costumes, rhythmic dance, and mythological storytelling.

The sculpture was created by Himanshu Kumar, a 38-year-old artist from Bihar who has made Karnataka his home, along with his team, in 64 days, according to a press release.

The airport has previously incorporated local art forms in its interiors, including figurines of fishermen, puli vesha (tiger dance), Yakshagana characters, and kambala, the traditional buffalo race.

Officials said the new installation would help travellers connect with the cultural essence of the region even as they transit through the airport.