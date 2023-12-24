Mangaluru Airport ushers in Christmas spirit in style

Mangaluru, Dec 24 (PTI) The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has ushered in the spirit of Christmas in style with a three-day celebration which began at the airport on Saturday.

Passengers travelling through the airport will be treated to mellifluous Christmas carols including 'Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells' by a group of talented artistes. Santa Claus too will be present to charm the passengers during the three days, a release from the MIA said here Sunday.

This bag of goodies of 'Santa Claus' with its supply of red and white Christmas hats on Saturday brought smiles on the faces of passengers who keenly sported the same as they embarked on their journey to their respective destinations.

The airport has set up a 360-degree photo booth on the first floor of the domestic security hold area. This booth will enable the passengers capture rich memories of the ongoing celebration, the release said.

The Christmas celebration is part of the ongoing "OneNationBillionCelebration" (ONBC) campaign that the airport started with Dusshera and continued with Diwali. The thematic decor that marks the spirt of the respective festival has been the hallmark of this ONBC campaign.

Passengers stand a chance to win an international holiday for a family of four to Paris as the grand prize with the shop and win contest which has been rolled out alongside this three-months plus long campaign, the release said. PTI MVG MVG SS